Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,090. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $17.08.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
