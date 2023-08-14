Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,700 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 295,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,090. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCV. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,536,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

