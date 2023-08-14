Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.29 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $14.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00013817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00042043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00028702 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,303,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,960,388 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

