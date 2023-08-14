Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 360,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 303,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of INTR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 112,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 184.09 and a beta of 1.51. Inter & Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,796 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224,123 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

