Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Down 3.0 %

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

