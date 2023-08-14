Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG) Short Interest Update

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intchains Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intchains Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ICG opened at $6.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52. Intchains Group has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group ( NASDAQ:ICG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

