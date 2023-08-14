Insider Selling: Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Rynenberg sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.91 ($3.89), for a total value of A$502,350.00 ($330,493.42).

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Steadfast Group alerts:

Steadfast Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also provides insurance underwriting services and related services. The company offers business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack, business interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management liability, product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.