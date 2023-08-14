Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Sells 229,290 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cook sold 229,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $536,538.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,913. The company has a market cap of $252.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in FTC Solar by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FTC Solar by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 43.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

