Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Insider Sells $6,742,000.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) insider William S. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $6,742,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,866,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,180,822.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BYD opened at $67.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

