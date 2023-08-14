Insider Buying: Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CEO Purchases 3,558 Shares of Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 3,558 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $135,702.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,670.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

B Francis Saul II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of Saul Centers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,385.00.

Saul Centers Price Performance

BFS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.36. 31,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $918.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.18. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 15.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Saul Centers

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Articles

