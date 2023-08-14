Insider Buying: Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CEO Purchases 3,558 Shares of Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 3,558 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $135,702.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,670.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
B Francis Saul II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 18th, B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of Saul Centers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $26,385.00.
Saul Centers Price Performance
BFS stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.36. 31,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $918.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.18. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.
Saul Centers Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Saul Centers
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 15.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Saul Centers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Saul Centers
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saul Centers
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.