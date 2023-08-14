Insider Buying: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Director Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Hartmeier bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,469 shares in the company, valued at $405,451.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 1.2 %

FLL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,269. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

Further Reading

