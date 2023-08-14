Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Holdings Cut by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 191,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $3,980,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 106,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 50,715 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 781.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 71,736 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock remained flat at $32.86 during midday trading on Monday. 27,480 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.81 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

