Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Position Lessened by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,913 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJAN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of BJAN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. 14,000 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

