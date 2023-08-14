Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 131 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $187.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.55 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

