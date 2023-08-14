Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $61.02 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

