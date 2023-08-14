Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $125.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

