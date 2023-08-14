Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $190.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.72.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

