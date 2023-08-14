Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,486,000 after purchasing an additional 986,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 910,850 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $79.87 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $95.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

