Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049,300 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.54% of WiSA Technologies worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WiSA Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WISA stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. WiSA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 402.94% and a negative return on equity of 343.27%.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers wirelessly transmit module systems. It serves immersive audio experiences primarily to consumer electronics companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.