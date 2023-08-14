Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $279,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $160.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.29. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.27.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.