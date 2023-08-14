Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 483 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Generac by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Generac by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $107.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $281.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. CL King started coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.