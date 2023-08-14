Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires Shares of 2,850 Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $1,824,515.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,383,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,781. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on MLI

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $77.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $91.93.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.