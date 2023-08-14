Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires New Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Abcam by 3,392.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abcam by 1,910.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after buying an additional 7,143,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,245,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,090,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,767,000 after buying an additional 1,882,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Abcam by 2,741.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,813,000 after buying an additional 5,692,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Abcam Trading Up 3.6 %

ABCM stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. Abcam plc has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

See Also

