ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.8 %

ING opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 28.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4267 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

