ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 4.9%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 71,328 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,862,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Owen Brennan bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Blaszyk bought 71,915 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $197,766.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 77.63% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 387.0% in the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

