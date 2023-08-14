Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,321. Immix Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.
Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
