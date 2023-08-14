Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,321. Immix Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

