Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 37,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,321. Immix Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Immix Biopharma will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

