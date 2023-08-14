ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Update

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 47,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ICZOOM Group Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:IZM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.75. 70,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,307. ICZOOM Group has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Institutional Trading of ICZOOM Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICZOOM Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICZOOM Group during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICZOOM Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

