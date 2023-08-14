ICON Price Up 0.6% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. ICON has a market cap of $204.42 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 964,894,949 coins and its circulating supply is 964,894,556 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 964,861,329.3103374 with 964,861,771.6406115 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20989249 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $1,274,215.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.