Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Insider Sells $19,922.78 in Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Smith sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $19,922.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ICHR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.93. 121,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,587. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $992.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.98. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ichor by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ichor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ichor by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

