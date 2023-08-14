Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Price Target Cut to $1.25

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.75 to $1.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE HYLN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 730,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,803. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $235.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Hyliion by 1,107.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter worth $30,000. 28.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

