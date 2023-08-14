H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s previous close.
HR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
