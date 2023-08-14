Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.5% during the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 56,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.60. The company had a trading volume of 837,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.