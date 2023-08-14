Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.48. 202,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,521. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $157.14. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

