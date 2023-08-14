HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Down 5%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01. Approximately 10,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 64,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

HilleVax Stock Down 6.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.25. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLVX. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,096,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,037,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,246,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after purchasing an additional 573,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 502,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

