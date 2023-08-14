Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) is Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand makes up approximately 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Hillenbrand worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hillenbrand

In other news, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 5,200 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $2,435,987.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,961.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

