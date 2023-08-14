Highland Peak Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,661,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,570,000. Transocean comprises about 7.3% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Transocean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Transocean by 446.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 38.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 42.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Price Performance

Transocean stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,292,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.96. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79.

Insider Activity

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Transocean

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.