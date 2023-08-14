Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.32 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $157.83 million and approximately $681.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.32 or 0.00014689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017568 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,415.16 or 1.00018017 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.31765883 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.