Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $205.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.81), with a volume of 28684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.68).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BOOT

Henry Boot Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Henry Boot

The stock has a market cap of £294.71 million, a PE ratio of 840.00, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 12,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £27,297.07 ($34,884.43). 66.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Boot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.