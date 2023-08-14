Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $205.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.81), with a volume of 28684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.68).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BOOT
Henry Boot Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Henry Boot
In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts sold 12,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £27,297.07 ($34,884.43). 66.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Henry Boot Company Profile
Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Boot
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.