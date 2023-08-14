Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Director John Lovoi Sells 15,000 Shares

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of HLX stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,742,000 after buying an additional 3,075,062 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,621,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

