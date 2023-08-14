HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 405.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGMO. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

SGMO traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,542. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $175.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.12. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $6.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

