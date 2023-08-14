HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASLN

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.15. 3,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.