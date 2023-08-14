HC Wainwright Lowers Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $9.25

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, 58.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HL

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.