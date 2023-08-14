Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,003 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.67. 2,897,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,809,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.11. The company has a market capitalization of $275.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

