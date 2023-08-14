Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,739 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Argus increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.22.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $519.46. The stock had a trading volume of 892,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,236. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $552.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $497.94 and its 200 day moving average is $412.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

