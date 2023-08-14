Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 89,270 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,270 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.35. 10,923,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,505,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

