Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 19,058 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,174 shares of company stock worth $30,761,603 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $2.49 on Monday, reaching $110.06. The stock had a trading volume of 33,518,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,895,406. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06. The company has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,442.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

