Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.74 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded up $17.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3,223.95. 75,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,812.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2,650.63. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,086.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total value of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

