Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.45. 2,983,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,012. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

