Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at American Tower
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
American Tower Price Performance
AMT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.23. 564,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,624. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.74.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
