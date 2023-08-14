Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.23. 564,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,624. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.74.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

