Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Hanover Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

Hanover Bancorp stock opened at $18.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43. Hanover Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

About Hanover Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.