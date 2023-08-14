Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 52.6% in July

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hannover Rück Trading Down 3.4 %

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $107.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $112.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

